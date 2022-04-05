D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. 81,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

