D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. 25,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

