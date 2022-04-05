D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.