D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.21 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,422. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

