D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,494 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.