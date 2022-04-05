D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,494 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.

