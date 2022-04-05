D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,916. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

