D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 20,375 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,560,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.39. 829,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,455. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.92 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

