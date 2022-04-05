D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. 8,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,385. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

