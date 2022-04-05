CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $306,121.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $306,121.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,875.74 or 1.00164700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00271088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00024950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.