Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA) Insider Steve Bassi Sells 35,840,516 Shares

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) insider Steve Bassi sold 35,840,516 shares of Cyba stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £716,810.32 ($940,079.11).

Shares of Cyba stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £32.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. Cyba Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

