CWV Chain Market Cap Reaches $12.37 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $9,764.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.26 or 0.07517386 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.80 or 0.99867953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

