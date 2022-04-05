Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman Sells 833 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $20,833.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CUBI stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 66,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

