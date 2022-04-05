Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

CRIS opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

