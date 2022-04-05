Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Culp stock remained flat at $$7.93 on Tuesday. 25,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,297. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 131.43%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

