Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $49,361.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.56 or 0.07487942 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,938.14 or 1.00269928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,049,203 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

