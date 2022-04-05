CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $255,452.48 and $87.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00106722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

