Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 349,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,578. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

