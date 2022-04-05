Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Crocs stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. Crocs has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

