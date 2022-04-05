Critical Analysis: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and Its Competitors

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artemis Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 96 385 335 9 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 25.05% 9.44% 0.21%

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 2.98, indicating that their average share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -23.75 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $23.67 million 8.15

Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics peers beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

