Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.29.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.39. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

