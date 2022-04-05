Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.
Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)
