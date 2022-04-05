Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,126,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,887,000 after acquiring an additional 155,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.