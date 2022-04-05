Cormark Comments on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.
TSE:TXG opened at C$15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
