Core Scientific Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CORZ. BTIG Research began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CORZ stock opened at 8.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.63. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.