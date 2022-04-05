Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

CNM stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,826,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $84,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,414,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

