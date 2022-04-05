Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 608,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $206.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

