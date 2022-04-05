Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $318,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

