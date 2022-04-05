Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.10.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

