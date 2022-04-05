Contrasting Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Old Second Bancorp and PCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 PCB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.40 $20.04 million $0.73 19.59 PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 3.31 $40.10 million $2.62 8.46

PCB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Old Second Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 13.87% 10.57% 0.96% PCB Bancorp 40.14% 16.32% 1.92%

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Old Second Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

