Contrasting Frontier Group (ULCC) & Its Peers

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Frontier Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontier Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 667 2209 3143 195 2.46

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 83.36%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 35.12%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -5.41% -73.37% -2.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -22.94 Frontier Group Competitors $7.55 billion -$980.10 million 6.13

Frontier Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

