Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.24. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Constellium has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

