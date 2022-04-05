Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $294.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.32.

STZ stock opened at $229.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

