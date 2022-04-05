CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

