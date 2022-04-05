Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 60.48 and last traded at 60.06. 3,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 77,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at 57.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 57.86.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

