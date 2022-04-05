Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $136,682.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,987.30 or 0.99964673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00279836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.85 or 0.00340951 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00137641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,826,453 coins and its circulating supply is 11,988,312 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

