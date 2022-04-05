Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $2.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.