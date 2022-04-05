Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $34,870.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

