Comparing Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) & Its Rivals

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 259 653 651 22 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 77.37%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -191.38% -270.17% -14.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.87 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $235.04 million -$90.94 million -9.82

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) competitors beat Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

