Comparing Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maris-Tech and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -10.53% -13.41% -5.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maris-Tech and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 179.64%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maris-Tech and PowerFleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $126.21 million 0.85 -$13.29 million ($0.53) -5.62

Maris-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Maris-Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maris-Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

