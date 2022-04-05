Comparing Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 18.29 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 1.01 $2.23 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Idaho Strategic Resources and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.73%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit and Zondernaam PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.