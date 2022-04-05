Comparing Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) & Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Anterix -5,120.54% -22.93% -18.21%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spark New Zealand and Anterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Anterix has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Anterix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.43 $266.96 million N/A N/A Anterix $920,000.00 1,164.22 -$54.43 million ($2.65) -22.00

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Volatility & Risk

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Anterix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, big data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

