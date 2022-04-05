Comparing Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Affinity Bancshares and Home Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Home Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 3.01 $7.57 million $1.11 14.37 Home Bancorp $123.17 million 2.79 $48.62 million $5.77 7.02

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.56% 6.40% 0.96% Home Bancorp 39.47% 14.27% 1.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

