Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Communications Systems by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Communications Systems by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

