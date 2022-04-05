Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $394.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.30. Public Storage has a one year low of $250.58 and a one year high of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.