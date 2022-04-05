Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,129,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $142.85 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

