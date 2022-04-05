Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.49. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,054 shares of company stock worth $31,192,164. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

