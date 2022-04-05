Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $245.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

