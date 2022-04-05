Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 44,766 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $32,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

