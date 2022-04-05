Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,549 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $505.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.09.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

