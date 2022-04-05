Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 148,274 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.